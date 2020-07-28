|
LEE, Geraldine A. (Musgrave) Of Wakefield. July 27. Wife of Robert E. Lee. Mother of Robin T. Kozachuk and husband William of Wakefield, Wendy G. Schwerdtfeger and husband Scott of Bloomfield, CT, Janette E. Roberts and fianc? Michael of Lyman, ME and Kristen A. Mitchell and husband Scott of Wakefield. Sister of the late Frederick Musgrave. Also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7pm. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr., Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020