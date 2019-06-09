POLIMENO, Geraldine A. (Ywoskus) On Friday, June 7, 2019, Geraldine A. (Ywoskus) Polimeno, of Quincy, left her earthly body unexpectedly, at 8 AM in her own bed. Gerry was the daughter of John and Aldona Ywoskus of South Boston. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Stephen P. Polimeno, her older brother, Anthony Ywoskus and his wife Peggy, her younger brother, John Ywoskus, his wife Julie, and their three sons Michael, Chris, and David. Michael Ywoskus is her Godchild.



Gerry spent her earlier life as a resident of South Boston. Her birthday was March 15, and she enjoyed many of her birthdays at her brother's home in Southie celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Gerry spent most of her life as a registered nurse caring for others in many environments.



During the last few years Gerry had an assortment of medical situations. We thought that the worst was behind her.



There are many other relatives and friends that will miss Gerry. They are not listed here so as not leave any one unrecognized. Those that knew Gerry and loved Gerry will keep her in their minds and prayers. To say that Gerry will be missed is an understatement.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather for a period of visitation on Thursday, June 13, from 9-10 AM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10:30 AM. Following the Mass, Gerry will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerry's memory to the , or the .



