Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE PLUNKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE C. PLUNKETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE C. PLUNKETT Obituary
PLUNKETT, Geraldine C. Of Lynn, passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph W. and Jane C. (Kelly) Plunkett. Loving sister of Carol E. Shevory and her husband Joseph of Dedham and Kevin J. Plunkett and his wife Cynthia of Dedham. Also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews. Geraldine holds a Master's, an RN and several music degrees. She taught Pharmacology at N. S. C. C. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Dedham, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday morning from 8:00 am-9:30 am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Listening Place, 36 Michigan Ave., Lynn, MA 01902. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -