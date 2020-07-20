|
PLUNKETT, Geraldine C. Of Lynn, passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph W. and Jane C. (Kelly) Plunkett. Loving sister of Carol E. Shevory and her husband Joseph of Dedham and Kevin J. Plunkett and his wife Cynthia of Dedham. Also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews. Geraldine holds a Master's, an RN and several music degrees. She taught Pharmacology at N. S. C. C. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Dedham, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday morning from 8:00 am-9:30 am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Listening Place, 36 Michigan Ave., Lynn, MA 01902. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
781-762-0482
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020