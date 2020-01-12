|
CIOTTI, Geraldine "Gerrie" (Cosgrove) Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Belmont, MA, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at the age of 88. Gerrie was born on April 30th, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to Helen Kreis Cosgrove and John Cosgrove. Gerrie graduated from Cathedral School and Notre Dame Prep, and received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the College of Notre Dame of MD. Gerrie devoted many years to creating a loving childhood for her children, Valerie, Chris and Chad. As her children headed off to college, Gerrie enjoyed a career as bridal consultant at Priscilla's Bridal Shop on Newberry Street in Boston. Gerrie utilized her interest in fashion and elegant sense of style to help many brides find their perfect wedding dress. Gerrie enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim and family. Gerrie also enjoyed many happy summers in their home on Cape Cod. Gerrie will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Gerrie was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim Ciotti of 58 years, as well as by her brother Tom Cosgrove and her dear sister Joy Cosgrove Phillips. Gerrie will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother to Val Jacobs, married to Mark Jacobs, of Bedford, MA, Chris Ciotti, married to Bob Hesslein, of Newton, MA and Chad Ciotti, married to Jane Ciotti, of Wayne, PA. Gerrie was a deeply beloved grandmother to six grandchildren: Sawyer Jacobs, married to Rebecca Rothkopf, Brady Hesslein and Hallie Hesslein, Jenny Ciotti, married to Matthew Kleiner, and Jackie Ciotti and Chase Ciotti. Gerrie's family will be eternally grateful to Sarah and Gladys for their years of loving care of Gerrie in her home as her health declined. Sarah, Gladys and Val, as well as Gerrie's hospice team, were blessed to help Gerrie pass peacefully and with dignity. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date at Follen Church in Lexington, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020