GERALDINE (FRONGILLO) DESISTO

GERALDINE (FRONGILLO) DESISTO Obituary
DeSISTO, Geraldine (Frongillo) Lifelong Revere Resident In Revere, at 85 years, following a brief illness, on July 6th. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Anthony J. "Tony" DeSisto. Devoted mother of Donna M. Ferrante & husband Ret. Revere Fire Lt. Frank Ferrante, Doreen M. Aloisi & husband Anthony, Deann M. Iandolo & husband Normand, all of Revere, Dwayne A. DeSisto & wife Somijit of Bethlehem, NH, Danae M. McLaughlin & husband John of Saugus & Darren J. DeSisto & wife Gina M. of Revere. Cherished grandmother to Anthony R. Aloisi & wife Amie of Haverhill, Nichole Ferrante, Danielle Iandolo of Revere, Joseph D. Aloisi & wife Melissa of Danvers, Frank T. Ferrante & wife Elizabeth of Middletown, NJ, Dr. Dianna M. Iandolo & her wife Jenna Iandolo of Lynn, Christina M. Scali & her husband Paul of Revere, Christen M. McLaughlin of Danvers, Michael A. Ferrante of South Boston, Anthony D. DeSisto of Derry, NH, Gino A. DeSisto of Bethlehem, NH, Matthew J., Emily M. & Ryan A. DeSisto, all of Revere & the late Andrew J. DeSisto. Dear sister of Andrew Frongillo of Revere, Dennis Frongillo & wife Sally of Old Orchard, ME & the late Ernest V. Frongillo, Sr. Also lovingly survived by her 10 great-grandchildren Gianna, Isabella, K.J., Eva, Michael, Joseph, Thomas, Joseph, Aubrey & Anna and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Wednesday, July 10th at 9 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m., and immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Tuesday only from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking available left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
