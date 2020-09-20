1/
GERALDINE ELLEN (DINUNZIO) ROMANO
ROMANO, Geraldine Ellen (DiNunzio) Of Saugus, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Ciriaho and Ellen (Leo) DiNunzi. Loving wife of Nicholas "Nicky" Romano. Adored mother of David Romano and his wife Carolyn of Naples, FL, Nichlas "Brock" Romano and his wife Doreen of Westborough, Christopher Romano and longtime partner Connie of Wakefield and Richard Romano of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Alison, Nicholas, Katrina, Nichlas, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Victoria, Olivia, Jessica, Kyanna, Stephanie, Rachael and Jenny, great-grandmother of Levi, Sophia, Rhett, Nikko and William. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 8am to 10am in the J.S.Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com J.S.Waterman-Langone Chapel

617-536-4110

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
