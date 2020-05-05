|
CUDMORE, Geraldine F. Age 86, of Acton, formerly of Walpole, May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Cudmore. Born March 12, 1934 to the late William and Helen (Sullivan) Usher. Survived by her children, Lorraine Johanson of Watertown, Helen Roach of Westwood, Patricia Lodi of Acton and Paul Cudmore of Northbridge; grandchildren Teresa, Thomas, Nicholas, Alexander, Amanda, William, Benjamin, and Nathaniel. Visiting Hours will be private. Remote attendance for her Funeral Service on Friday, May 8th at 9:00am will be available and the link will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial at the MA National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the online at For obituary, to leave a condolence or for info on service, please visit her memorial page at www.ActonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020