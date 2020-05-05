Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE CUDMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE F. CUDMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE F. CUDMORE Obituary
CUDMORE, Geraldine F. Age 86, of Acton, formerly of Walpole, May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Cudmore. Born March 12, 1934 to the late William and Helen (Sullivan) Usher. Survived by her children, Lorraine Johanson of Watertown, Helen Roach of Westwood, Patricia Lodi of Acton and Paul Cudmore of Northbridge; grandchildren Teresa, Thomas, Nicholas, Alexander, Amanda, William, Benjamin, and Nathaniel. Visiting Hours will be private. Remote attendance for her Funeral Service on Friday, May 8th at 9:00am will be available and the link will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial at the MA National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the online at For obituary, to leave a condolence or for info on service, please visit her memorial page at www.ActonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -