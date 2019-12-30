|
|
KUTNICK, Geraldine F. Of Chestnut Hill, passed away on December 29, 2019 exactly forty-six years to the day, after her beloved husband Herbert. She was the loving mother of Linda and Steven Nathan, Judy and Larry Mayer, Audrey and Mark Schuster, and Debby and David Wolfe. Loving grandmother of Scott and Stacy Nathan, Robert and Marissa Nathan, Alex Mayer, Danielle Mayer, Elizabeth and Taylor Schuster, Nikki K. and Keegan O'Brien, John Schuster, Jordan Wolfe, and Jamie Wolfe. Great-grandmother to Joshua Nathan, Rubie, Max and Chloe Nathan, and Flynn O'Brien. Chapel Service will be held at the Adath-Jeshurun Cemetery Chapel, 350 Grove St., W. Roxbury, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2019 at 11 AM. Shiva will be held in Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Geraldine Kutnick to support Dr. Judy Garber's Research Fund at Dan-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
View the online memorial for Geraldine F. KUTNICK
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019