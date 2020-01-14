Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE OROZCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE F. (SHANAHAN) OROZCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE F. (SHANAHAN) OROZCO Obituary
OROZCO, Geraldine F. (Shanahan) Of Wakefield, formerly of Reading. Jan. 13. Mother of Deborah O'Sullivan of Wakefield and Elizabeth Hamparian and husband Neil of Merrimack, NH. Grandmother of Luke, Mackenzie, Jacob & Talon Hamparian. Sister of Margaret Wiseman of Winchester, Patricia Merry of Smithfield, RI, Frances Whelan of Abington and the late Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" McAdoo. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home prior to the Service starting at 10am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants: 2231 Crystal Drive, Ste. 350, Arlington, VA 22202. For obit/directions & guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -