|
|
OROZCO, Geraldine F. (Shanahan) Of Wakefield, formerly of Reading. Jan. 13. Mother of Deborah O'Sullivan of Wakefield and Elizabeth Hamparian and husband Neil of Merrimack, NH. Grandmother of Luke, Mackenzie, Jacob & Talon Hamparian. Sister of Margaret Wiseman of Winchester, Patricia Merry of Smithfield, RI, Frances Whelan of Abington and the late Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" McAdoo. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home prior to the Service starting at 10am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants: 2231 Crystal Drive, Ste. 350, Arlington, VA 22202. For obit/directions & guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020