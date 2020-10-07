1/1
GERALDINE GERSON
GERSON, Geraldine Affectionately known to friends and family as Geri or Gigi, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Gerson. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Dana Unger and her husband Jeffrey, Michelle Wartell and her husband Robert, and Jill Mark. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Grayce, Spencer, Sammy, Lily, and Finn, and her sister-in-law, Wendy Cheever, and her niece, Andrea Sklar. The family will be holding a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Dana Farber Cancer Institute.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
