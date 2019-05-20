ISAACSON, Geraldine (Binder) Of Newton, MA, passed away at the age of 100 years, surrounded by family, on May 19, 2019 after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Isaacson. Geraldine was born on March 14, 1919 in Boston, to the late Nathan and Bessie (Fox) Binder and a brother Harold. A life member of Hadassah and the National Council for Jewish Women and Pioneer Women, she was also active in Temple Beth Hillel of Mattapan and Eastern Star. She supported Israel Bonds and various charities in many communities. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind: son, Kenneth Isaacson and his partner, Deirdre Maxted; daughter Lois (Isaacson) Kaplan; granddaughter Rachel Kaplan, grandson Joshua Kaplan and his wife Jodi Sperling; great grandchildren Ruvi, Romy and Elijah; nephews and nieces, and many dear friends in her extended family. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 12 Noon at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Shiva will be observed at the home of her daughter, Lois Kaplan, on Tuesday from 6-8pm and continuing Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Jewish National Fund specifically "Water Solutions." Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019