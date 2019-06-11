Boston Globe Obituaries
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Church
21 Light St.
Lynn, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Church
21 Light St.
Lynn, MA
View Map
TAYLOR, Geraldine L. (Savory) Fourth child of the late Meta Mottley-Savory and Ernest L. Savory, after a 98 year journey on this earth, transitioned peacefully to be with our Lord on June 7, 2019. In 1946, Gerri met and married the love of her life, Malcolm B. Taylor. This 56 year union was graced by their daughter Loretta Lynne. Her deceased siblings are Elma E., Rupert, Evelyn, Le Roy, and Arthur Savory. Gerri is survived by her daughter, Loretta, in-laws, William and Caroline Smartt, Frederika Lamot, Naomi Smartt, Dorothy Eversley, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a Viewing on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 o'clock at Greater Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Church, 21 Light St., Lynn, MA 01905. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston, MA. A tribute gift can be made in honor of Geraldine L. Savory Taylor to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
