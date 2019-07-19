|
|
LEE-FITZSIMMONS, Geraldine Age 91, of Newton, formerly of South Boston, July 18, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph T. Fitzsimmons who served as Captain for the Newton Fire Dept. Daughter of the late John B. Lee and Veronica H. Lee. Sister of the late Veronica H. Donga and husband William F., the late Lawrence J. Lee, a US Marine K.I.A. in the Korean War, and the late John B. Lee, who served as an FBI agent. Sister-in-law of Patricia Lee of Woodbridge, VA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30AM, in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial to follow at 2pm at MA National Cemetery in Bourne (Cape Cod). In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's name may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of MA, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements by Magni Funeral Home, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Geraldine LEE-FITZSIMMONS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019