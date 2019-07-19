Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
MA National Cemetery
Bourne (Cape Cod), MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE LEE-FITZSIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE LEE-FITZSIMMONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE LEE-FITZSIMMONS Obituary
LEE-FITZSIMMONS, Geraldine Age 91, of Newton, formerly of South Boston, July 18, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph T. Fitzsimmons who served as Captain for the Newton Fire Dept. Daughter of the late John B. Lee and Veronica H. Lee. Sister of the late Veronica H. Donga and husband William F., the late Lawrence J. Lee, a US Marine K.I.A. in the Korean War, and the late John B. Lee, who served as an FBI agent. Sister-in-law of Patricia Lee of Woodbridge, VA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30AM, in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial to follow at 2pm at MA National Cemetery in Bourne (Cape Cod). In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's name may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of MA, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements by Magni Funeral Home, NEWTON.

View the online memorial for Geraldine LEE-FITZSIMMONS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now