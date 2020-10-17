DOHERTY, Geraldine M. (Dudley) Of Everett, October 15, 2020 at age 83. Wife of the late James J. Doherty, Jr., with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. Beloved mother of James A. Doherty and his wife Debbra of Peabody, Linda M. Doherty of Ipswich, Barbara A. Recupero and her husband Giovanni of Ipswich, Margaret M. Sands and her husband Barry of West Newbury, Michael E. Doherty and his wife Lynnelle of Everett. Sister of the late William Dudley, James Dudley, Florence Panico, Helen Avola, Thresa DeCicco, Marie Nigrelli. Also lovingly survived by 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired secretary for the office of Dr. David Mullane, dedicating 30 years before her retirement in 2005. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com
