1/1
GERALDINE M. (DUDLEY) DOHERTY
1937 - 2020-10-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOHERTY, Geraldine M. (Dudley) Of Everett, October 15, 2020 at age 83. Wife of the late James J. Doherty, Jr., with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. Beloved mother of James A. Doherty and his wife Debbra of Peabody, Linda M. Doherty of Ipswich, Barbara A. Recupero and her husband Giovanni of Ipswich, Margaret M. Sands and her husband Barry of West Newbury, Michael E. Doherty and his wife Lynnelle of Everett. Sister of the late William Dudley, James Dudley, Florence Panico, Helen Avola, Thresa DeCicco, Marie Nigrelli. Also lovingly survived by 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired secretary for the office of Dr. David Mullane, dedicating 30 years before her retirement in 2005. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.

View the online memorial for Geraldine M. (Dudley) DOHERTY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved