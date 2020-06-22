Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
GERALDINE M. (DOHERTY) RICH

RICH, Geraldine M. (Doherty) Of Dedham, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Rich. Devoted mother of Linda McLaughlin of Mansfield, Paula Entwistle of Montgomery Village, MD, William Rich of Dedham, Pamela Freitas of Foxboro, and David Rich of Upton. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Sister of Carol Peters of Foxboro and the late William Doherty and Pauline Barry. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham, Thursday, June 25 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
