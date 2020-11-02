1/1
GERALDINE M. (WHOULEY) SACCONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SACCONE, Geraldine M. (Whouley) Of Westwood, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Saccone. Devoted mother of Michael R. Saccone and his wife Constance of Tewksbury, Kevin J. Saccone and his wife Beth of Norwood, Richard F. Saccone and his wife Julianne of Norfolk and the late Angela M. Mastrobattista. Daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Harvey) Whouley. Sister of Richard Whouley of NH and the late Donna Bailey of South Boston, MA. Cherished Nana to Michelle Mastrobattista, Meghan Saccone, Michael Saccone, Jr., Christina Saccone, Kelly Glennon, Kevin J. Saccone, Jr., Kate Saccone, Richard Saccone, Jr., Gina Saccone and Morgan Saccone. Great-Nana to Kevin J. Saccone, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Gerry spent her life being the best wife and mother she could be. Family duties and responsibilities always came first. She held a close circle of friends that were considered family. These families' lives were all deeply entwined. The joys and sorrows of one were shared and collectively affected them all. These friendships were lifelong, going back to her childhood days in Dorchester and the Jeremiah Burke School.

Gerry, although quiet in nature, had an ambitious and hard work ethic. In the early 80's, during uncertain economic times, she had the moxie to step out and start a business from scratch. She planned, built out, and operated "The Coffee Grinder," a donut and sandwich shop in Westwood, MA. A business that she successfully ran for many years, all while caring for her family and aging parents. Gerry had a keen eye for numbers and enjoyed investing in stocks and mutual funds. A natural bookkeeper who also helped her sons in the office on a part-time basis.

A Funeral Mass, which all friends and family are invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Burial will follow at the New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine's name to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved