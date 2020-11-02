SACCONE, Geraldine M. (Whouley) Of Westwood, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Saccone. Devoted mother of Michael R. Saccone and his wife Constance of Tewksbury, Kevin J. Saccone and his wife Beth of Norwood, Richard F. Saccone and his wife Julianne of Norfolk and the late Angela M. Mastrobattista. Daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Harvey) Whouley. Sister of Richard Whouley of NH and the late Donna Bailey of South Boston, MA. Cherished Nana to Michelle Mastrobattista, Meghan Saccone, Michael Saccone, Jr., Christina Saccone, Kelly Glennon, Kevin J. Saccone, Jr., Kate Saccone, Richard Saccone, Jr., Gina Saccone and Morgan Saccone. Great-Nana to Kevin J. Saccone, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Gerry spent her life being the best wife and mother she could be. Family duties and responsibilities always came first. She held a close circle of friends that were considered family. These families' lives were all deeply entwined. The joys and sorrows of one were shared and collectively affected them all. These friendships were lifelong, going back to her childhood days in Dorchester and the Jeremiah Burke School.Gerry, although quiet in nature, had an ambitious and hard work ethic. In the early 80's, during uncertain economic times, she had the moxie to step out and start a business from scratch. She planned, built out, and operated "The Coffee Grinder," a donut and sandwich shop in Westwood, MA. A business that she successfully ran for many years, all while caring for her family and aging parents. Gerry had a keen eye for numbers and enjoyed investing in stocks and mutual funds. A natural bookkeeper who also helped her sons in the office on a part-time basis.A Funeral Mass, which all friends and family are invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Burial will follow at the New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine's name to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482