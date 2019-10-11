|
SHANLEY, Geraldine M. (Lynch) Of Marshfield, passed from this life on October 9, 2019, at the Wingate at Silver Lake facility in Kingston, MA. "Gerry" lived a long and fruitful life, dying a few weeks before her 92nd birthday. Daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Lynch, she was predeceased by her husband Jack and son Mark, both of whom died far too young, and by her brother, Robert. She is survived by her loving children, sons J. Michael (Karen), Matthew (Rhonda), and Timothy Shanley, and daughter Susan (Jerry) Gallant. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandsons, brother Joseph (Mary) Lynch, Mark's widow Kimberly Shanley, and numerous nieces and nephews. For over thirty years, Gerry taught elementary school, third and fifth grades, at the venerable South River School in Marshfield. Post-retirement, she would have been rich had she received a dime every time a former student saw her around town and told her "You were my favorite teacher!" Gerry loved playing golf - she was a 50+ year Marshfield Country Club member - and enjoyed playing Bridge with her many friends at the Club and at the Marshfield Senior Center. She was fond of exercising and walking. Her true passion was spending time with her family and friends, especially her sister-in-law, Dorothy Lynch. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal St., in Marshfield, followed by Burial in the Winslow Cemetery in Marshfield. A Celebration of Geraldine's Life will be held at the Marshfield Country Club at 2:00 p.m. on that day. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sowing Seeds, P.O. Box 1001, Marshfield, MA 02050, or to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019