Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
40 Canal St
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Marshfield Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE SHANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE M. (LYNCH) SHANLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE M. (LYNCH) SHANLEY Obituary
SHANLEY, Geraldine M. (Lynch) Of Marshfield, passed from this life on October 9, 2019, at the Wingate at Silver Lake facility in Kingston, MA. "Gerry" lived a long and fruitful life, dying a few weeks before her 92nd birthday. Daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Lynch, she was predeceased by her husband Jack and son Mark, both of whom died far too young, and by her brother, Robert. She is survived by her loving children, sons J. Michael (Karen), Matthew (Rhonda), and Timothy Shanley, and daughter Susan (Jerry) Gallant. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandsons, brother Joseph (Mary) Lynch, Mark's widow Kimberly Shanley, and numerous nieces and nephews. For over thirty years, Gerry taught elementary school, third and fifth grades, at the venerable South River School in Marshfield. Post-retirement, she would have been rich had she received a dime every time a former student saw her around town and told her "You were my favorite teacher!" Gerry loved playing golf - she was a 50+ year Marshfield Country Club member - and enjoyed playing Bridge with her many friends at the Club and at the Marshfield Senior Center. She was fond of exercising and walking. Her true passion was spending time with her family and friends, especially her sister-in-law, Dorothy Lynch. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal St., in Marshfield, followed by Burial in the Winslow Cemetery in Marshfield. A Celebration of Geraldine's Life will be held at the Marshfield Country Club at 2:00 p.m. on that day. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sowing Seeds, P.O. Box 1001, Marshfield, MA 02050, or to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield

View the online memorial for Geraldine M. (Lynch) SHANLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now