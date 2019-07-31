|
COULLAHAN, Geraldine Marie "Geri" (Cotter) Died peacefully on June 11, 2019 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL at the age of 78. Geri is survived by her husband, Joseph Peter Coullahan of Poughkeepsie, NY, her friend and loving husband of 57 years; her brother, Gerard "Micky" Cotter of Poughkeepsie, NY; her three children, Joseph M. Coullahan of Poughkeepsie, NY, Michael L. Coullahan of Huntington Beach, CA, and Lisa Coullahan of Bremerton, WA. Also by her cherished grandchildren, Ian and Delaney Coullahan, Cole and Bridget Brooks. Two nieces and two nephews, and her uncle Walter Cotter and wife Patricia. She was preceded in death by her brother James "Jimmy" Cotter of Plymouth, MA, who died in 2009, and sister, Ann Claire "Nancy" Cotter of West Roxbury, Boston, MA, who died in 1974. Geraldine was born in Boston, MA, on December 13, 1940, the daughter of Gerald E. Cotter and Grace Lillian McGrath. Geraldine grew up in Boston, MA and graduated from Roslindale High School in 1958, where she was on the Tennis, Bowling Clubs and was a Tattler Representative. She was an advocate for the disadvantaged, an avid cook, loving mother and wife, a traveler who enjoyed camping and shared many destinations with her family, and loved to entertain. She was of energetic & determined stock. She demanded politeness from her children, yet enjoyed humor and wit with her family. She was an avid gardener and brought beauty and warmth wherever she went. Geraldine worked in Human Resources at Barclay's Bank for many years, including as a Trainer, and served as Secretary for the organization NAMI in her retirement. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019