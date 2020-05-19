|
McCARTHY, Geraldine "Geddy" Successful And Respected Real Estate Broker Geraldine "Geddy" McCarthy, of Needham, formerly of Wellesley on May 16. Cherished wife of Douglas McCarthy, loving stepmother of Cristin O'Connell (husband Thomas) of Milton, and dear grandmother of Christian Moniz of Milton. Geddy is survived by her devoted siblings; sister, Anne Fowler (Warren) of Denton, TX, sister, Sheila O'Malley (Ben DeWinter) of Brookline, MA, sister, Kate Sullivan (Bill Scott) of Newburyport, and brother, Tim Sullivan (Maryann) of Mattapoisett. She is also survived by her aunt, Joan O'Brien of Newburyport. Geddy was predeceased by her mother Geraldine, her father Joseph and her brother Michael. Geddy also leaves 16 beloved nieces and nephews, Nancy Stricker, Ken Ross, Susan Ross Wells, Kathleen Rowe, Sheila Kathleen O'Malley, Brendan O'Malley, Jean Westcott, Siobhan O'Malley, Lisa Sullivan Drake, Kelly Sullivan Troy, JT Sullivan, III, Meredith McCoy Sullivan, Matthew Beane, Cecily Beane, Owen Beane and Olivia Beane. Geddy was born in Boston, and grew up in Wellesley. She attended The Academy of the Assumption in Wellesley, and received her BA from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut. She went on to earn her Master's degree in Classical Studies and Latin, from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Geddy enjoyed two very successful careers. One as a teacher, and later as a respected real estate broker. Her teaching career began at Mercy High School in Middletown, CT, where she taught Latin and French. She then taught Latin while on fellowship at the University of Michigan. Geddy moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where she shared her gift for teaching languages with the sons and daughters of steel workers and coal miners, at Steel Valley High School. Returning to Massachusetts, she taught romance languages at Natick High School. All who knew Geddy would understand that she had an amazing gift for working with young people, and the ability to bring out the very best in her students. When changing her career path, Geddy brought many of her skills from teaching, and applied them to real estate. She would go on to become a highly successful and respected broker, who truly enjoyed the enduring friendships she forged with countless of her real estate colleagues and clients. Geddy was a multi-talented woman whose background as a Latin wordsmith would often be called upon to join a spelling bee team for charity events. She also wrote lyrics to familiar tunes for birthdays, retirements or other special occasions being celebrated by friends or co-workers. She would accompany with piano or guitar as everyone joined in the celebration. Music was central to Geddy and her siblings growing up, and their family home would always be filled with the sounds of show tunes and American pop classics. Geddy's love of music continued throughout her life, and had great enjoyment playing piano, guitar and joyfully singing with her beautiful voice. Geddy's warmth and attention to detail was perhaps highlighted by the care and planning she applied to the special events she organized. She loved having family and friends to our home for the big Needham 4th of July parade, that annually rolled past our home. She also treasured her role as "Auntie Geddy," to her loving nieces and nephews. "Da Brunch" became a Christmas time tradition that began when she invited her nieces and nephews over for brunch around the holidays. This simple tradition grew over many years to include siblings, spouses and the expanding families of those nieces and nephews. "Da Brunch" moved to several different venues in order to accommodate the swelling attendance and many relatives arriving from around the country to share the holiday with Auntie Geddy. Over the last ten years, Geddy quietly and courageously battled Parkinson's Disease and its related complications. Without complaint for having been stricken by this relentless and unforgiving disease, Geddy bravely moved forward and continued to bring joy and brighten the lives of those around her. Geddy was a brilliant, thoughtful, caring, talented and truly amazing woman. Her determination, her love of life, and her devotion to family, knew no limits. Geddy was our hero, and she will never stop inspiring us. Geddy's family would like to acknowledge the thoughtful kindness of her dear friends who were with her even as the clouds were rolling in. Also, our gratitude to Geddy's caregivers, Frances Gallagher and Catherine Whyte, as well as the leadership and staff at Avita of Needham. Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass and reception celebrating Geddy's remarkable life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geddy's memory to , To share a memory of Geddy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020