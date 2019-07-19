Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALDINE R. "GERRI" (DARIENZO) LUZZO


1930 - 2019
GERALDINE R. "GERRI" (DARIENZO) LUZZO Obituary
LUZZO, Geraldine R. "Gerri" (Darienzo) Age 89, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony V. "Tony" Luzzo, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Born July 1, 1930 in Somerville, daughter of the late Gennaro and Anna (Martini) Darienzo, she was a former longtime resident of Arlington before moving to Franklin 9 years ago. Gerri was devoted to her family and she treasured her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and traveling. She had a deep passion for music that she shared with her children and had a special place in her heart for all animals. Gerri enjoyed spending summers at Nahant Beach with her family and was a winter resident of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Nina M. Caissie and her husband John of Chelmsford, Michael A. Luzzo and his wife Meredyth of North Andover, Denise R. Cousineau and her husband Edward of Franklin and Celeste A. Luzzo and her fiancé Brian McDonald of Burlington. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Kevin, Rachel, Chloe and Hunter. At Gerri's request, her Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Luzzo family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
