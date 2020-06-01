|
|
RICE, Geraldine R. of Revere, MA, formerly of Winthrop, entered into rest on May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nathaniel W. Rice and mother of Ellen J. Burnett (Paul O'Neil) and Lishie Nankervis (Bill); Cherished "TuTu" to the late Nathaniel Burnett, Bryce Nankervis (Jennifer) and Neysa Nankervis (Tom Callan); Great grandmother of Tanner and Cody Nankervis; and loving aunt and great aunt to nieces and nephews, Doreen Godes and Robert Fine, Scott Godes (Debbie), Fiona and Sierra, Amy Godes Gibson (Mark) and Lexi Gibson. She was an independent woman all of her life and a great role model for her daughters. She will be very much missed by the people whose lives she touched. For many years, Gerry loved to travel the world, often with her late sister, Bernice Fine with whom she was very close. She has waited fifty long years to rejoin her husband Nathaniel, the love of her life, and now the waiting is over. Funeral services will be held privately in the Old Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the at PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 was honored to care for Geraldine and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. STANETSKY-HYMANSON CHAPEL 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020