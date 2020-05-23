Boston Globe Obituaries
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
GERALDINE SALLY "GERI" MCKENNA

McKENNA, Geraldine Sally "Geri" Passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. Geri was the daughter of the late Saveria "Sally" Novia and John E. MacNeil, and stepdaughter of the late Howard Dumas of Everett, MA. Born in Revere, MA, Geri enjoyed spending time with her grandparents at Revere Beach as a child. She was a natural with her hands, from sewing dresses for her daughters, to baking cakes for school parties. A talented gardener, she was also known for perfect planning, amazing fried eggplant, a spotless household, and a good debate. Geri exuded a hard-working spirit, first as a switchboard operator and then as entrepreneur of a ceramic studio and later a Dairy Queen. Geri finalized her working career as a financial analyst for GE's Electric Mutual where she retired in 2002. Geri was predeceased by brother John MacNeil and sister Marilyn Testa, both of Revere. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Allan Hamilton, of Reading, MA and Fawn and Michael Bonfanti of Lee, NH. She leaves behind many beloved grandchildren and adored great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: A small and private observance will be held at Peabody Funeral Home, LONDONDERRY, NH, with a private Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
