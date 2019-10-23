|
SULLIVAN, Geraldine "Gerri" Of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her children at the . Born in Boston on August 30, 1942, to the late Florence J. and Mildred V. (Doherty) O'Leary. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Paul Sullivan and his wife Lisa, Martha Dodge and her husband Shawn, and Toolie Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of Shane and his wife Holly, Corey, Colton and Chase Dodge. Loving sister of Robert O'Leary, Martha Sullivan, Mary Clifford, and the late Joseph and John O'Leary. Gerri was a devoted wife of 57 years and a wonderful, caring and fun mother to her three children and four grandchildren. She was an unforgettable sister to her siblings, and had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Gerri had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain. She was well known for her epic pool parties. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, crafts, collecting, and shopping. Her greatest joy was giving to and caring for family and friends. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerri's memory to (), 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com. Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019