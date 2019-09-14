Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
GERALDINE V. "GERRY" (DOWNEY) LURVEY

GERALDINE V. "GERRY" (DOWNEY) LURVEY Obituary
LURVEY, Geraldine V. "Gerry" (Downey) Age 96 of Francestown, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA and Windham, NH, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 12, 2019. Gerry was the beloved wife of 71 years to Alvan R. Lurvey, devoted mother of James Lurvey of Marco Island, FL, Linda Lurvey of Bedford, NH and Bob Lurvey & his wife Deb of North Andover, MA. Loving "Mimi" of Garth Lurvey, Holly Lurvey & husband Jason Beane, Heather Robison & husband Justin, Steven Kreatz & wife Kathryn, Daniel Kreatz & wife Amanda, Haley Loiseau & husband Scott, Adam Lurvey, Dylan Lurvey, Jaclyn Lurvey and great-grandchildren Brandon, Skyla, Brianna, Ainsley, Quinn, Cameron, Aidan, Victoria, Ava, Emma, Lily, Summer and Mila. Cherished daughter of the late James and Isabelle (Yeadon) Downey, dear sister of the late Constance, Lloyd, James, William and John Downey and Marilyn Vickery. Gerry is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, MA, on Tuesday, September 17th for Visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's memory may be made to AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill, MA 01832. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
