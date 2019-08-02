|
WIENERS, Geraldine (Guinessy) "Jerri" Of Fort Myers, Florida and formerly of Hull, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Fort Myers, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was 74.
Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Fitzgerald) Guinessy. Jerri graduated from the Jeanne d'Arc Academy in Milton with the Class of 1962.
Jerri's career was in retail and real estate. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. In her spare time, Jerri enjoyed line dancing, going to the beach, taking "Discovery Learning" car rides in her cobalt blue Jeep Wrangler with her husband, Paul, going to the beach and her "Nana Days" with each of her grandchildren.
Family was the most important part of Jerri's life. She loved the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for the people she loved. Jerri was a proud Irish woman and loved everything about her heritage and culture. In 2012, her husband, Paul, surprised her with a trip to Ireland and it was a dream come true for Jerri.
Jerri was a positive, happy, sweet, caring, loving and selfless woman. Her life lessons, love and example are her legacy that continue through her children and grandchildren. Jerri will be missed by all the lives she touched.
Jerri was the beloved wife of Paul Wieners. The two married on March 12, 1982 in Hingham and together they shared 37 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Brenda McIntosh, Carol Congelos of Cape Coral, FL and Dianne Pyburn and her husband Tyler of Norfolk. Jerri was the loving grandmother of Nikolas, Brandon and Julia McIntosh, Jay Gibbons, Chase Congelos, Jake and Cole Pyburn. She was the soon to be grandmother of twins and the loving great-grandmother of Dimitri McIntosh. Jerri was the dear sister of Mary G. Christie and Patricia Foley and her husband John. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, August 6th 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 7th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull at 10 AM. Interment is private. A Memorial Service will be held in Fort Myers, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019