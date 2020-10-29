HARRINGTON, Geralyn Of Billerica, formerly of Charlestown and Cambridge, Oct. 28. Loving mother of John Harrington of Billerica. Sister of Mary Beth Harrington of Billerica, Christine Chase of Cambridge, Daniel Harrington of Summerfield, NC, Gerard Harrington of Wilbraham and Robert Harrington of Burlington. "Auntie Lynn" was beloved by her many nieces and nephews. She loved a party, music and dancing and was the "Karaoke Queen." Fiercely independent, she enjoyed solving puzzles, art work, writing poems and was a gifted athlete. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. All attendees must register at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
and face masks must be worn. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Coletta's Day School, 85 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184.