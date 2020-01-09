|
CONCILIO, Gerard Jr. Age 55 of Saugus, formerly of Revere, suddenly on January 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Gerard and Mary (Gibbons) Concilio. Loving father of Jared Leary of Saugus. Devoted signifigant other of Dawn Gaffney and her sons, Matthew and Patrick, of Saugus. Cherished brother of Sharon Concilio and Laura Faucher, both of Revere. Dear uncle of Nicholas and Brianna Faucher of Revere. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, some of whom fondly called him "Uncle Jack". Visiting Hours will be at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Saturday, January 11th from 2:00-5:00 pm. Prayer Service to immediately follow in the Funeral Home at 5:00 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Gerry was a graduate of Northeast Vocational Class of 1982. He went on to become a licensed electrician. He was a well known electrician in the area, most recently working for Mass Water Resources. Gerry was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Late member of the Saugus and the Fox Hill Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno
