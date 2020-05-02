Boston Globe Obituaries
GERARD "JERRY" DEFRANZO

DeFRANZO, Gerard "Jerry" US Marine Corps, Korean Conflict Of Somerville, May 2, 2020, at age 84. Beloved husband of Pamela (Rubin) DeFranzo, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage. Devoted father of Darlene Cianci and her husband Paul of Groveland, Theresa DeFranzo and her husband Peter Chianca of Georgetown, and Thomas DeFranzo and his wife Robyn of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Jake, Jackie, Ria, and Tim. Dear brother of Barbara Walsh and her late husband Edward of East Boston, and the late Louis DeFranzo and his surviving wife Joan of Saugus, the late Celeste Mei, and the late Rocky DeFranzo. Caring brother-in-law of Cecelia Russo of Reading, Philip Rubin of Saugus, and Linda Rubin of East Boston. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services at this time will be for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be announced when all may gather to remember and honor Jerry. Late US Marine Corps veteran, Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
