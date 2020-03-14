|
|
COMEAU, Gerard E. Of Dedham, March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Waterman). Loving father of Monique Monteiro (Comeau) and her husband Martin of Easton and Cassandra Comeau and Michael Jones of Duxbury. Like a father to William Del Valle and his wife Elaine of Dedham. Loved by 9 grandchildren: Matthew, Madison, Maxx, Fiona, Shane, Mikey, Madeleine, Christopher and Liam. Brother of Margaret Lynch of Quincy and John Comeau of ME. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. BLS Graduate Class of 1963. Gerard touched many lives in his 50-year teaching career in Science and Auto Mechanics. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, March 18th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020