EDOUARD, Gerard Of Medford, January 5th. Beloved husband of Noelzina (Pavelus) Edouard. Devoted father of Christine Edouard, Jacques Edouard and his wife Juanita, Jean Robert "Bob" Edouard and his wife Marie-Claude, Patrick Edouard and his wife Michelle, Mary Edouard, Marice Edouard-Vincent and her husband Rodney Vincent, Joanne Delva and her husband Jocelin Delva. Lovingly survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Gerard also leaves one sister, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, January 18th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4 - 9 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Gerard's name to Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, 799 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020