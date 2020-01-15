Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD EDOUARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD EDOUARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERARD EDOUARD Obituary
EDOUARD, Gerard Of Medford, January 5th. Beloved husband of Noelzina (Pavelus) Edouard. Devoted father of Christine Edouard, Jacques Edouard and his wife Juanita, Jean Robert "Bob" Edouard and his wife Marie-Claude, Patrick Edouard and his wife Michelle, Mary Edouard, Marice Edouard-Vincent and her husband Rodney Vincent, Joanne Delva and her husband Jocelin Delva. Lovingly survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Gerard also leaves one sister, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, January 18th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4 - 9 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Gerard's name to Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, 799 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -