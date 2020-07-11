Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
McDERMOTT, Gerard F. Sr. Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Hyde Park, July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy K. (Botting) McDermott. Devoted father of Gerard F. McDermott, Jr. and his wife Judith of West Roxbury, and Brian J. McDermott and his wife Crystal of West Roxbury. Loving grandfather of Kristen Earle and her husband Joshua, and Gerard F. McDermott, III, and great-grandfather of Joshua R. Earle, Jr. and Kathryn Earle all of West Roxbury. Gerard served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Coral Sea. He was a longtime employee of Stop and Shop. Faithful parishioner and longtime sacristan and usher at St. Theresa of Avila Church. A visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, July 14th from 10-11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private Funeral Mass will follow at St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerard's memory to St. Theresa's Church 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. A celebration of Gerard's life will also be held at future date post Covid-19. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from July 12 to July 13, 2020
