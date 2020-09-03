1/1
GERARD "JERRY" FELDEISEN
FELDEISEN, Gerard "Jerry" Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Gerard (Jerry) Feldeisen of Brimfield, MA was born January 2, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY, and passed away suddenly on August 25, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, H. Arline and Joseph G Feldeisen, Jerry is survived by his wife and best friend of 36 years, Stephanie Bayliss; his son, Shaun Feldeisen and wife, Sabrina; and much adored grandchildren, Mia, Emily and Liam. He is also survived by his sisters, Helen O'Hara, Roseann Feldeisen and husband, Barry Stearns; and his brother, Richard Feldeisen and wife, Karen; his aunt, Kathlyn Sweeney; his sisters-in-law, Martha Bayliss Whyte, Roberta Hill and husband, Curtis, Wendy Bayliss and husband, Eric Pofche; and loved nieces and nephews. In addition to his family and friends, Jerry enjoyed computers and sales, roulette and cards, cars and science fiction, the Patriots and music. He could be as stubborn as the northern breed dogs he loved and as loyal and reliable as any pup ever. A longtime volunteer for Alaskan Malamute Rescue, Jerry did marketing, fundraising, events, fostered, trained and often adopted homeless malamutes. Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Kidney Fund, Veterans, Inc. or the charity of your choice.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
