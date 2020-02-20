Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
GERARD "DOC" GENTILE

GERARD "DOC" GENTILE Obituary
GENTILE, Gerard "Doc" Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19th at the Hospice House in Lincoln at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Torino). Son of Bernardo and Loretta (Tramontozzi). Father of Phyllis (Jennings) of Salem, NH, Donald of Laurel, MD, Paula of Framingham, Nancy (Steele) of Stockbridge, GA and Jerry of Newton. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He graduated from Newton North Technical High School. He was a veteran of World War II in Europe. He managed and coached for 15 years in the Newton North Little League baseball program. He was a founding member of the American Legion Post 440. He worked 41 years for the City of Newton Public Works Department as a mechanic, foreman, and superintendent of mechanical equipment. He was also an avid golfer and gardener. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St. Rt. 16, NEWTON, Monday, Feb. 24 from 4-8PM and again Tuesday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
