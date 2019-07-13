DuPONT, Gerard J. (Doran) Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Tippett Home Hospice after a long illness from kidney disease. He was 62 years old. Born in Whitman in 1957, he was the youngest child of Joseph H. Doran and Renee J. (DuPont) Doran, both of Whitman. He is survived by his wife Kim M. DuPont, his sister Nancy and brother Francis, sister-in-law, Christina Doran, and his nieces Marissa Doran and Elizabeth Doran, and nephew Robert Doran. Gerard was a person of great faith. For many years he was an active member of the Baha'i Community of Greater Boston where he developed many deep friendships most notably with Ramin Abrishamian and his wife Diana. He was a graduate of Whitman Hanson Regional HS and attended Massasoit Community College. Throughout most of his life he was an excellent pianist and, in his youth, he was an outstanding athlete, enjoying basketball, golf and football. Gerard possessed a nearly photographic memory and a brilliant mind which he used to develop many interests, He spoke French and loved the country of France, the birthplace of his mother. He also loved playing and listening to music ranging from symphony and jazz to rock. Most importantly his passion was manned space exploration. With his family he attended the launch of Apollo 15 which he considered the greatest manned spaceflight achievement ever, and over the years met several astronauts who went to the moon. A Prayer Service will be held at the Alfred Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, MILTON, MA (www.alfreddthomas.com/our-location) on Sunday, July 14th at 7:45 PM. The Burial Service will be held at St. James Cemetery in the town of Whitman, on Monday, July 15th 2019 at 10:00. He will be remembered by many. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200



View the online memorial for Gerard J. (Doran) DuPONT Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019