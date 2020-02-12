Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
128 Common Street
Belmont , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD PURCIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD J. PURCIELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERARD J. PURCIELLO Obituary
PURCIELLO, Gerard J. Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, Feb. 10, 2020. Beloved son of Carmela Purciello (Cardinale) and the late Louis W. Purciello. Loving brother of Peg Hamilton and her husband Phillip Lydon, William Purciello and his wife Nancy, Ellen May and her husband Harry, Michele Nyman and Andy Nyman and Stephen Purciello and his wife Dianna. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews, 7 great-nieces and nephews, and his aunt Eleanor Cardinale. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -