PURCIELLO, Gerard J. Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, Feb. 10, 2020. Beloved son of Carmela Purciello (Cardinale) and the late Louis W. Purciello. Loving brother of Peg Hamilton and her husband Phillip Lydon, William Purciello and his wife Nancy, Ellen May and her husband Harry, Michele Nyman and Andy Nyman and Stephen Purciello and his wife Dianna. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews, 7 great-nieces and nephews, and his aunt Eleanor Cardinale. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020