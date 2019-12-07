|
DORGAN, Rev. Gerard L. Danvers pastor, seminary professor Age 86, died December 5, 2019. A Peabody native, he was the son of the late Timothy and Marion Dorgan. Father Dorgan taught at archdiocesan seminaries for over thirty years, and served as pastor of Saint Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Danvers for twenty-one years until his retirement in 2012. He leaves a niece, Camilla Tierney. He was predeceased by a brother, Philip Dorgan, two sisters, Camilla Baribo and Mary Collins, and a nephew, Stephen Baribo. Father Dorgan will lie in repose in Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant St., Danvers on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3PM to 7PM beginning with the Rite of Reception at 2:30PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Services will conclude with Burial in Saint Mary Cemetery, Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fr. Dorgan's memory may be made to the Father Dorgan Scholarship Fund, 24 Conant St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019