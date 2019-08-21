Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Brigid Church
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD LEGERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD L. LEGERE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERARD L. LEGERE Obituary
LEGERE, Gerard L. "Gerry" Of Billerica, formerly of Chelmsford, Lexington, and Waltham, August 20, 2019. Husband of the late Janet L. (Petrino) Legere. Son of the late Edgar and Hermaline Mary (Cormier) Legere. Father of Karen Moore and her husband William of Chelmsford, Gerard "Jay" Legere and his wife Diana of Millis, and Susan Legere of Newton. Brother of Helen Alagna and her husband John of Waltham, Linda Theriault of Peabody and her late husband Frank, the late Jeanette Burns and her late husband Paul, and the late Norma Riggs. Brother-in-law of Richard Petrino, Donald Petrino, Mary Petrino, and the late William Petrino. Gerry is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Eric, Devin, and Ava, and by many nieces and nephews. U.S. Navy Veteran.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, August 24 at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at www.christopherreeve.org or to at . or to the . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now