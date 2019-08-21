|
LEGERE, Gerard L. "Gerry" Of Billerica, formerly of Chelmsford, Lexington, and Waltham, August 20, 2019. Husband of the late Janet L. (Petrino) Legere. Son of the late Edgar and Hermaline Mary (Cormier) Legere. Father of Karen Moore and her husband William of Chelmsford, Gerard "Jay" Legere and his wife Diana of Millis, and Susan Legere of Newton. Brother of Helen Alagna and her husband John of Waltham, Linda Theriault of Peabody and her late husband Frank, the late Jeanette Burns and her late husband Paul, and the late Norma Riggs. Brother-in-law of Richard Petrino, Donald Petrino, Mary Petrino, and the late William Petrino. Gerry is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Eric, Devin, and Ava, and by many nieces and nephews. U.S. Navy Veteran.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, August 24 at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at www.christopherreeve.org or to at . or to the . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019