Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
GERARD M. "MIKE" "GERRY" LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD, Gerard M. "Gerry" "Mike" Of West Roxbury and East Falmouth, passed away on February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane E. (Cole) Leonard. Loving father of Jimmy Hornsby of Jamaica Plain. Beloved son of Patrick J. Leonard of West Roxbury and the late Maureen M. (McAllister) Leonard. Devoted brother of Karen Hynes (Paul) of NH, Paula Schwartz (Steven) of NH, Patricia Maguire (Sean) of ME, Kevin Leonard of West Roxbury, Janet Colamaria (Jack) of Norwood, Brian Leonard (Judith) of Ludlow, and Brenda Swanson (Randall) of FL. Also survived by his uncle James Leonard and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his Atwill Rd. gang. Jerry was a passionate chef who worked at many Boston restaurants. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, February 26th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27th at 9:30am, followed by a Latin Requiem Mass at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Elliot St., Newton Upper Falls, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerard's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
