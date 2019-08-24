Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Wake
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD O'NEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD M. O'NEILL


1942 - 2019
GERARD M. O'NEILL Obituary
O'NEILL, Gerard M. Age 76, of Boston. One of Boston's top investigative journalist for the Boston Globe died on Thursday, August 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Reardon) O'Neill, and the loving father of Brian T. O'Neill and his wife Patricia and their children Kylie Madeline, Jack Taylor and Shane Michael O'Neill. Sister of Maureen Dennis and her husband James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham on Tuesday, Aug 27 at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Monday from 4-7. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gerry's Memory may be made Good Shepherd Community Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or to My Brother's Keeper, 534 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356. To share a memory of Gerry, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
