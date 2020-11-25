MARENGHI, Gerard Of Weymouth, died November 22, 2020. Gerard worked for many years for the City of Boston Public Works Department. Son of the late Gaetano and Vera (Knadler) Marenghi. Brother of Eugene Marenghi of Weymouth, Raffealla Marenghi of Virginia, and the late Emilio, Rose, Fred, and John Marenghi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday from 8:30-10 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.