GERARD MARENGHI
MARENGHI, Gerard Of Weymouth, died November 22, 2020. Gerard worked for many years for the City of Boston Public Works Department. Son of the late Gaetano and Vera (Knadler) Marenghi. Brother of Eugene Marenghi of Weymouth, Raffealla Marenghi of Virginia, and the late Emilio, Rose, Fred, and John Marenghi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday from 8:30-10 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
40 Sea Street
Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
