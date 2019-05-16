|
|
MONTALTO, Gerard "Gerry" Of Abington, May 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Camille and Margaret Montalto. Also survived by many cousins, and we would like to thank the caregivers at the Roland House and the Road to Responsibility Staff. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Monday, May 20 from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019