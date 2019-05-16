Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD MONTALTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD "GERRY" MONTALTO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERARD "GERRY" MONTALTO Obituary
MONTALTO, Gerard "Gerry" Of Abington, May 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Camille and Margaret Montalto. Also survived by many cousins, and we would like to thank the caregivers at the Roland House and the Road to Responsibility Staff. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Monday, May 20 from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now