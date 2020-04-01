|
O'BRIEN, Gerard R. (Jerry) Age 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Fairview in Groton, CT with his wife, Winnifred by his side, to whom he was married for the past 22 years. O'Bie, as he is known to his friends, was born on September 21,1934, in Boston, MA, to the late Joseph J. O'Brien and Madeline O'Brien (nee McCurdy). He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Waltham, MA. Prior to retiring in 2002, he owned and operated JJ O'Brien & Sons in Waltham, MA. The business, incorporated in 1962, celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2012, which Jerry was profoundly proud of. Jerry was an avid sports fan and dedicated much of his life to cheering on "The Fighting Irish" football team of Notre Dame, as well as contributed to the school as a proud donor. Growing up in MA, O'Bie was a true New Englander who followed and cheered for all the local teams. O'Bie was active all his life and was an avid golfer, which he often enjoyed upon retirement while living in The Villages, in Florida. O'Bie returned to the Northeast in 2016 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Gerard J. O'Brien. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Maureen Leddy, Kathleen Rufo and stepfather to son's Brett Gaffke & John Gaffke. O'Bie adored his grandchildren, Mary Rufo, Elizabeth Rufo, Kevin Leady, Jr., Conor Leddy, Caitlin Leady, and Ariela Gaffke as well his great-grandchildren, Mave & Owen Leddy. O'Bie was a hard worker and a generous man who would go out of his way to help others. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a more appropriate time, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jerry and Winnie O'Brien Endowed Grant-in-Aid Fund at Notre Dame University. Checks can be made payable to University of Notre Dame, care of Ron Linczer, Director of Regional Dev., 1251 N. Eddy St., Suite 300, South Bend, Indiana 46617-1403.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020