ALTERIO, Gerard S. Sr. "Gerry" Of Wakefield, formerly of Everett & Stoneham, on April 20th at 77 years. Devoted & beloved husband of 40 years to the late Evelyn A. (Sabbagh) Alterio. Loving & proud father of Gerard S. Alterio, Jr of Wakefield, Paul F. Alterio & wife Toni of Malden & Lauren M. Alterio of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Gregory G. Alterio, Steven E. Alterio, Eric D. Alterio, all of Wakefield & Anthony J. Alterio of Malden. Adored great-grandfather of 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Pasquale & Roseanne Alterio. Special brother-in-law of Harriet J. Hamhoomis of Melrose & the late Dorothy DeLuca. Also lovingly survived by Kathy Malonson of Saugus & many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield was held privately. Honorary Lifelong Member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks #1276. Late US Army National Guard Veteran. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020