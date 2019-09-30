Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
82 High St.
Wareham, MA
GERARD T. DOLAN


1950 - 2019
GERARD T. DOLAN Obituary
DOLAN, Gerard T. Age 69, of Middleboro, died Sept. 28, 2019 at home, while surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Elaine M. (White) Dolan and the son of the late Thomas P. and Kathleen E. (Denny) Dolan.

He was born in Boston and grew up in the Hyde Park section of the city. He also lived in Plymouth before moving to Middleboro. He graduated from Brighton High School.

Mr. Dolan worked as a Lithographer for Noonan Press in Plymouth for many years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and working around his home on various projects. He was an avid Patriots fan. He was a member of the Pembroke Rod and Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine M. Dolan of Middleboro; a son, Michael G. Dolan and his wife Maura of Milford; a daughter, Christine M. Ward and her husband Jason of Middleboro; a brother, Thomas J. Dolan of New Bedford; a sister, Carol Suby of Dedham; 4 grandsons, Caleb and Isaiah Ward, Andrew and Thomas Dolan. He was the brother of the late Jeanne Altobello.

Visiting Hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM.

His Funeral will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
