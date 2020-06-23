|
LOMBARDI, Gerard T. "Jerry" "Uncle Jerry" of Newton died peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. Born on August 3,1919, the youngest of 7, he lived on Murphy Court in Newton all of his life. A graduate of Newton High School, he served in the US Navy as a Pharmacist Mate during WWII. Upon returning home from the Pacific Theater he attended & graduated Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. A member of the Boston Druggist Association (BDA), he was a pharmacist and owner of Lombardi Apothecary in East Cambridge until 1990. A lifelong bachelor, he lived life his way. A card player, golfer, race-horse owner, political debater, sharp dresser, lover of music & theater, avid reader, restaurant regular and cocktail hour enthusiast. He was a pharmacist that never took a pill! A fan of all Boston sports teams, Uncle Jerry loved going to Fenway Park. He was 86 years old when he first saw the Red Sox win a World Series. He was a Bruins season ticket holder for 20 years at the old Boston Garden. He watched the Patriots transform from the worst to the best. Uncle Jerry is famously remembered for telling everyone that 80 is the cut off age. He'd say it bluntly, "when you turn 80 years old, you should take a pill and die." Thankfully, Uncle Jerry ignored his own instructions, soared past 80 and continued living the "good life" of his retirement. When Uncle Jerry retired, the bachelor became a family man and patriarch. He lived next door to his older sister, Dorothy Antonellis and had a close relationship with her and her family. Although he never had any children he was a father figure and a grandfather figure to 3 generations of nieces & nephews. He was always at Sunday dinners, holidays, family parties, and the sports games of his nieces & nephews. To use his words, his presence was the "frosting on the cake". Uncle Jerry eventually took over the role of hosting the family on Sundays. He wanted to keep the tradition going. He'd hold court and tell stories, including the occasional repeat: when his father threw his ice skates into the "ash can"; playing hockey on Silver Lake in Newton; being a member of the Knot Hole Gang at the Boston Braves Field; when his favorite president, Harry Truman ended WWII; when the hotel he was vacationing at in Cuba was bombed. He fondly remembered East Cambridge, his drug store, especially his employees with whom he kept in touch years after retirement. Uncle Jerry left a memorable impression on everyone he met. He was the life of the party, quick witted, generous and humble. He never wanted to give an answer for the secret of living a long and healthy life, however watching him in action gave away his secrets: • Never get married! • Don't answer the phone • Shovel out your neighbors when it snows • Enjoy happy hour • Be with your family • Always be early Uncle Jerry was early for everything, except Heaven. He gladly kept it waiting. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings Frank, Fortunata (Bridgie), Mary, Josephine, Dominic and Dorothy. The family would like to thank his caregivers - Sharon Melton, Joyce Dow, Brandith Powers and Chris Antonellis - for the wonderful care they provided over the last year of his life. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Uncle Jerry's life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerard's memory may be made to the or to Senior Class Adult Day & Home Health Services, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead, NH 03841. Arr. by Magni FH, Newton.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020