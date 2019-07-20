|
REYNOLDS, Gerard T. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, July 19, 2019. Father of Brian Reynolds of West Rutland, VT. Brother of Sarah Hayes of Foxboro, Barbara Silva and her husband Jack of Westwood, Terrence Reynolds of Newburyport, NH, and the late James, Richard, and Paul Reynolds. Son of the late Terrence and Sarah (Cochlin) Reynolds. Veteran, U.S. Army. Retired employee of the Town of Dedham Highway Dept. Member of the Dedham American Legion Post 18. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, July 23 from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Wednesday, July 24 at 12:00PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook and directions at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019