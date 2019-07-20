Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD T. REYNOLDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERARD T. REYNOLDS Obituary
REYNOLDS, Gerard T. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, July 19, 2019. Father of Brian Reynolds of West Rutland, VT. Brother of Sarah Hayes of Foxboro, Barbara Silva and her husband Jack of Westwood, Terrence Reynolds of Newburyport, NH, and the late James, Richard, and Paul Reynolds. Son of the late Terrence and Sarah (Cochlin) Reynolds. Veteran, U.S. Army. Retired employee of the Town of Dedham Highway Dept. Member of the Dedham American Legion Post 18. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, July 23 from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Wednesday, July 24 at 12:00PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook and directions at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now