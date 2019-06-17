Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARDA DRAGONETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARDA "GERRY" DRAGONETTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERARDA "GERRY" DRAGONETTI Obituary
DRAGONETTI, Gerarda "Gerry" Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully on June 15, 2019 at age 80 after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Dario Dragonetti of Roslindale. Loving mother of the late Nino Dragonetti, Mara Dragonetti of West Roxbury (Roslindale) and Franca Dragonetti-Noel and her husband Keith of Cumberland, RI. She leaves a grandson, USMC CAPT. Luke A. Perry of whom she was especially proud and loved. Visitation Hours on Wednesday, June 19, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service at the Robert J Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, at 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Gerry was a lifelong lover of all animals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

(617) 799-6069
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now