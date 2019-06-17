|
DRAGONETTI, Gerarda "Gerry" Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully on June 15, 2019 at age 80 after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Dario Dragonetti of Roslindale. Loving mother of the late Nino Dragonetti, Mara Dragonetti of West Roxbury (Roslindale) and Franca Dragonetti-Noel and her husband Keith of Cumberland, RI. She leaves a grandson, USMC CAPT. Luke A. Perry of whom she was especially proud and loved. Visitation Hours on Wednesday, June 19, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service at the Robert J Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, at 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Gerry was a lifelong lover of all animals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society.
