FREUND, Gerda (Heger) Of Newton, born in Vienna, was entered into rest on May 19, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Karl Freund, born in Budapest. Devoted mother of Danielle Freund Buckman, born in Limoges, and her husband Michael, and the late Alain Freund, born in Paris. Loving sister of the late Hans Heger and the late Edith Boehm. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Buckman and Kirk Buckman and his wife Bettina. Adored great-grandmother of Taylor and Zachary Barkman and Jacob Buckman. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Clara (Feith) Heger. Gerda came to the United States after surviving the horrors of the Holocaust to join her parents and siblings in the Boston area. She also came here to protect her children and to ensure they would not have to endure what she went through in Europe. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE. Interment to follow at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Shiva will be held immediately following interment at the home of Danielle and Michael Buckman. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Gerda's memory may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center at http://www.wiesenthal.com/.