Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sons of Abraham Cemetery
776 Baker Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
the home of Danielle and Michael Buckman
FREUND, Gerda (Heger) Of Newton, born in Vienna, was entered into rest on May 19, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Karl Freund, born in Budapest. Devoted mother of Danielle Freund Buckman, born in Limoges, and her husband Michael, and the late Alain Freund, born in Paris. Loving sister of the late Hans Heger and the late Edith Boehm. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Buckman and Kirk Buckman and his wife Bettina. Adored great-grandmother of Taylor and Zachary Barkman and Jacob Buckman. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Clara (Feith) Heger. Gerda came to the United States after surviving the horrors of the Holocaust to join her parents and siblings in the Boston area. She also came here to protect her children and to ensure they would not have to endure what she went through in Europe. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE. Interment to follow at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Shiva will be held immediately following interment at the home of Danielle and Michael Buckman. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Gerda's memory may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center at http://www.wiesenthal.com/. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
