WEISS, Gerdy Gerdy Weiss loved her Puli Dogs, her Cockatoo Birds, her many friends, her family and the vibrant life that she created around her Swampscott home.
Few women get to live their lives on their own terms - and Gerdy was one who did.
Gerdy was born in Vienna Austria on November 10,1935 and immigrated to America with her parents, Bertold and Greta Hirsch, and her sister, Eddie in 1940.
She passed away on April 29, 2020, at The Residence at Vinnin Square in Swampscott, Massachusetts, after a brief time in hospice.
During her early years in Swampscott, Gerdy was a young mother who raised her children, Marc and Laurie. She was a friend to their friends.
Gerdy was active politically and held many fundraisers. A great sun worshiper, she could be seen driving around town in a red convertible, that was eventually replaced by a white convertible. She put many miles on that car as she drove into Boston to The Huntington Avenue Greater Boston YMCA. She served as The Director of External Affairs there for many years.
Sundays were drop in days at Gerdy's for swimming and pool side chats where her friends would come and go throughout the day. Your good news was her good news. Her love of sunshine echoed in her relationships where she was unfailingly positive. Some of her most frequent responses were, "Terrific and Yay."
Gerdy's absence will leave a large void for many. May our memories of time with her fill that space.
Gerdy is survived by her son, Marc and his wife Brenda of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; their sons, Alex of Chicago, Illinois and Matt of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her daughter, Laurie and her husband Danny of East Dover, Vermont; their son, Dylan of Tahoe, California and daughter, Danielle and her husband Cory of South Burlington, Vermont; and her many friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned in Swampscott when we are again free to gather.
Donations cam be made in memory of Gerdy Weiss to The YMCA of Greater Boston, 316 Huntington Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02115 or online at ymcaboston.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020