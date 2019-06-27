Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Westwood Chapel
649 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-1905
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
the Emmanuel Baptist Church
Norfolk, MA
View Map
GERHARD T. ANDERSON


1942 - 2019
GERHARD T. ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Gerhard T. "Gerry" Of Norfolk, June 24. Beloved husband of Beth M. (Broman) and dear father of Scott E. Anderson of FL, Laurel L. Anderson of Waltham, and the late Jordan R. Anderson. Dear brother of Gail E. Anderson, and her husband Ron, of Plymouth. Dear son-in-law of Carolyn (Cole) Broman of Orleans. Visiting Hours Sunday from 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Monday at 11 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road, Norfolk. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name can be made to to Caring for a Cure, Mass General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA 02214, or to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road, Norfolk, MA 02056. Donations of blood/platelets to the American Red Cross would be appreciated as well. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
